Will Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante compete in World Cup for France?

Paul Pogba will not play for France in the 2022 World Cup due to a meniscus injury. The talented midfielder has not played since July and he has officially been ruled out for the World Cup.

Paul Pogba will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to new injury, confirmed by his agent Rafaela Pimenta. #Pogba



Pogba has not played one single official game with Juventus since he signed the contract last July. pic.twitter.com/nn13g6xGIX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2022

The news doesn’t get much better for France as another key midfielder, N’Golo Kante, will miss the 2022 World Cup as well. This leaves a big hole for the reigning World Cup champions to fill in order to defend their title.

The French run deep in attacking playmakers, though. Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku are more than capable of generating scoring chances in the absence of Pogba and Kante.

Despite the injuries, France have the third-best odds (+650) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022 World Cup. They are favored to win Group D as well, holding -225 odds to finish in first place ahead of Denmark, Tunisia, and Australia.

France will begin group play on Tuesday, November 22 against Australia.