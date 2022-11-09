Will Son Heung-min compete in World Cup for South Korea?

Son Heung-min suffered a facial injury on November 1, which required surgery a few days later. There is no set timeframe for his recovery, although Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is optimistic Son will play for South Korea in the World Cup.

"Sonny is having his surgery now."



Antonio Conte can't reveal the extent of Heung-min Son's injury yet pic.twitter.com/NxMvVGyOM4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 4, 2022

This will be something to monitor as the 2022 World Cup draws closer. Son is the captain and best player for South Korea, so his potential absence would obviously dampen their chances to advance.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, South Korea are already a longshot to advance out of the group stage. It’s safe to label Portugal and Uruguay as the favorites to advance while South Korea and Ghana are underdogs looking to make something happen. Son needs to be on the pitch for South Korea to make a run and he needs to at 100%.

South Korea will open World Cup play on Thursday, November 24 against Uruguay.