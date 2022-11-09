Will Alphonso Davies compete in World Cup for Canada?

Alphonso Davies suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Bayern Munich on November 5. However, the ailment is not expected to impact his status for the 2022 World Cup.

ℹ️ Alphonso Davies will miss the next two Bundesliga matches, but his participation at the World Cup is not at risk. #FCBayern #MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) November 6, 2022

This is good news for Canada, as Davies is one of their best players. The hopes of Canada advancing out of the group stage will rest on his shoulders. It remains to be seen if the hamstring injury will limit Davies in any way and there’s always a chance for re-aggravation. However, it seems that the defender is safe from a serious injury for the time being. Canada supporters can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Canada will start their World Cup journey by facing Belgium in the group stage on Wednesday, November 23. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Canada are listed at +1000 to win Group F. Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco all holding better odds to win or advance to the knockout stage.