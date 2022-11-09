Will Romelu Lukaku compete in World Cup for Belgium?

Romelo Lukaku suffered a hamstring injury setback in late October and his status for the 2022 World Cup is in jeopardy.

Romelu Lukaku is hurt again. A hamstring injury. Hope this won’t keep him out of Qatar 2022 — Kelvin Owusu Ansah (@KelOwusu) October 31, 2022

Lukaku only participated in one match for Belgium in the UEFA Nations League this year. That took place back in June 2022, as the 29-year-old striker missed Belgium’s other five matches with an ankle and hamstring injury.

Lukaku aggravated that same hamstring injury in late October so his status for the 2022 World Cup is up in the air.

Belgium’s first World Cup match is scheduled for November 23 against Canada. They will then take on Croatia and Morocco in Group F. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Belgium have the best odds to win the group with Croatia stepping in as a primary challenger.

Even if Lukaku doesn’t play in the first match against Canada, there’s still a chance he’ll see the pitch at some point in the World Cup if he’s in the squad.