Will Raul Jimenez compete in World Cup for Mexico?

Raul Jiminez has not played soccer since August 31 as he rehabilitates knee and groin injuries. He was reportedly dealing with groin issues for years, but aggravated his injury just a few months before Mexico are set to compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Wolves striker was a member of his home country’s 2018 World Cup roster.

The Mexican national team are set to face Poland, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia in the group stage with their first game scheduled for November 22. Jiminez looks to make a spot on Mexico’s 26-man roster, which each country has to submit to FIFA by Monday, November 14.

Jiminez said he would step aside if he did not feel ready to compete by the time that rosters were announced, saying, “The squad list is due on Nov. 14. If I don’t feel up to it by then, that’s as far as it goes and I wish the team the best of luck.”