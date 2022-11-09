Will Diogo Jota compete in World Cup for Portugal?

Dioga Jota will miss the 2022 World Cup due to a calf injury sustained in mid-October. This is a huge blow for Portugal, as Jota was penciled in as a reliable forward to give his national team a boost.

The injury took place on Oct. 16 when Jota’s club — Liverpool — took on Manchester City. The 25-year-old later received news that the injury to his calf muscle was serious.

Liverpool remain optimistic Jota will return sometime in January, but he will not play for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup.

Portugal have +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the World Cup prior to the tournament.

Portugal are favored to win Group F ahead of Uruguay, Ghana, and South Korea. The Portuguese squad will play its first World Cup match against Ghana on Nov. 24 before running into Group F challenger Uruguay on Nov. 28. Portugal will wrap up the group stage in a match against South Korea on Dec. 2.