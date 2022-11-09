Will Weston McKennie compete in World Cup for USMNT?

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie suffered a thigh injury in a Juventus game on October 29. The projected recovery time of two weeks doesn’t leave much room for flexibility, and any extended recovery for McKennie may cut into the USMNT group stage games against Wales, England, and Iran, which are slated to begin on November 21 in Qatar.

McKennie is a pillar of the U.S. team, and with fellow midfielder Luca de la Torre out for several weeks with a torn hamstring, the U.S. has a lot riding on a speedy and full recovery. He is expected to make the World Cup roster, but his playing status is up in the air.

FIFA has set a deadline of Monday, November 14 for teams to submit their 26-man rosters, though manager Gregg Berhalter is planning on releasing the USA list on November 9. The USMNT failed to qualify for the last World Cup in Russia, so this is a big moment for a young squad anchored by McKinnie.