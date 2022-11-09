Will Yann Sommer compete in World Cup for Switzerland?

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer suffered an ankle injury on October 18 in Borussia Monchengladbach’s match against Darmstadt, just over a month ahead of the national team’s first World Cup game on November 24. With FIFA requiring each national team’s 26-man rosters to be submitted by Monday, November 14, Sommer’s spot on the team is still up in the air.

He was a member of Switzerland’s 2018 World Cup team and was expected to be the starting goalkeeper prior to suffering the ankle injury. He had a particularly good Euro 2020 last year, especially in a penalty shootout against France. The Swiss team could use Sommer’s talents as they prepare to face Cameroon, Serbia, and Brazil in the group phase.

Sommer will likely still make the team’s roster, though his timeline for a return to practice remains unclear. Sommer has been a member of the Swiss national team since 2012.