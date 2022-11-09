Will Georginio Wijnaldum compete in World Cup for Netherlands?

Georginio Wijnaldum will not be able to participate in the World Cup for the Netherlands national team after fracturing his tibia in August while playing for Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old midfielder was a major fixture of the Dutch team that finished third in the 2014 World Cup, but the 26-man roster for 2022 will not include his name. It’s a big blow for a Dutch team expected to be among the contenders for the World Cup trophy. Wijnaldum is a reliable starter in the midfield and was part of the Netherlands squad which finished third at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Netherlands did not qualify for the 2018 competition in Russia.

FIFA has set a deadline of Monday, November 14 for teams to submit their rosters. The Netherlands will face Senegal, Ecuador, and host country Qatar in the group stage in when the competition begins in November.