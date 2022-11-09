Will Edinson Cavani compete in World Cup for Uruguay?

Striker Edinson Cavani injured his ankle in Valencia’s match against Barcelona on October 29 and has been limited in practice ever since. He’s slated to join the Uruguay national team’s 26-man roster in their World Cup campaign, with their first match scheduled for November 24. The deadline for countries to submit their finalized rosters to FIFA is Monday, November 14.

Cavani missed Valencia’s Sunday match against Real Sociedad, though he’s been participating in practice with his teammates over the last week in a limited capacity. He has not fully recovered and while he has several weeks until Uruguay’s first match against South Korea, he’ll need to be able to train with the team ahead of the Cup. It’s unclear where he stands going forward right now. Without a clear and fast recovery timeline, the Uruguay national team might be forced to move in another direction.

In the 2018 World Cup, Cavani helped Uruguay reach the round of 16 with a goal against Russia. He scored both goals in a 2-1 victory in the round of 16, but had to leave early with a leg injury and did not appear in any more games during that tournament.