Will Angel di Maria, Paulo Dybala compete in World Cup for Argentina?

Angel di Maria picked up a hamstring injury in October, but he’s expected to make a full return and be 100% healthy for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. The veteran forward will look to make one more deep run in this tournament.

Argentina supporters are hoping teammate Paulo Dybala will join him on the pitch in Qatar.

Dybala is looking to make his way back after suffering a thigh injury in early October. Recent reports suggest that Dybala will undergo tests before deciding to play for Roma in their Serie A contest against Torino on Nov. 13. If all goes well in that match, then Dybala could get the green light for the 2022 World Cup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina have the second-best odds (+550) to win the 2022 World Cup. Only Brazil (+400) are listed above them. Argentina is favored to win Group C ahead of Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.