Will Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller compete in World Cup for Germany?

FC Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane injured his leg on October 16 in a game against Freiburg, placing his availability for the 2022 World Cup in jeopardy.

Sane and fellow Bayern forward Thomas Muller were expected to be impactful additions to the German national team heading into the World Cup, but Muller has been dealing with a hip injury that has sidelined him for several games as well.

Sane has since returned to play and should be set to join the national roster, while Muller has been sitting out of Bayern games to rest up for the World Cup. Muller was on the 2018 World Cup roster, but Sane was passed over that year.

Germany are set to play Japan, Costa Rica, and Spain in the group stage, with their first game scheduled for November 23. FIFA has set a deadline of November 14 for teams to submit their 26-man rosters for the Qatar tournament.