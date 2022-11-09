Will Ben Chilwell, Reece James compete in World Cup for England?

English defender Ben Chilwell is expected to miss the World Cup after suffering a severe hamstring injury last Wednesday in Chelsea’s victory over Dinamo Zagreb. The 25-year-old defender underwent ACL surgery at the end of 2021 and recovered quickly, but faces unfortunate timing with this new injury.

Fellow Chelsea defender Reece James was ruled out for several weeks after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan but could still make the 26-man roster for England, especially if he is recovering ahead of schedule as reported. He likely wouldn’t be able to play until the beginning of December, which could make him a riskier addition and force him to miss the group stage matches. The team may need him in Chilwell’s absence, so he should be in the squad.

National team manager Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his 26-man roster on Thursday, November 10, several days ahead of FIFA’s deadline.