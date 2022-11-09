Pick against the spread for Bellarmine-Louisville on November 9

The Louisville Cardinals tip off the season by playing Bellarmine, who reside in the same city and would love to send a statement on the road on Wednesday.

Bellarmine Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals (-10.5, 135)

The Knights won the Atlantic Sun Tournament last season but could not go to the NCAA Tournament due to rules from teams transitioning from the non-Division I level.

They will look to put a new-look Louisville guard stable under duress with El Ellis being the only player in the backcourt with meaningful Division I experience, averaging 8.7 points per game last season.

Exhibition games typically involve varying motivations and coaches trying things out, but a 57-47 loss to DII Lenoir-Rhyne, who went 10-18 last season, is not a good sign.

With Bellarmine showing they can get their tempo since arriving to the Division I level, ranking in the bottom 25 in possessions per game, the Knights will get their style and keep things close in a battle for the city of Louisville.

The Play: Bellarmine +10.5

