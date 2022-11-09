 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 18

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Wednesday’s match against Scunthorpe

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Oldham Athletic: Emirates FA Cup First Round
Ben Tollitt of Oldham Athletic tussles with Aaron Hayden of Wrexham Football Club during the FA Cup match between Wrexham and Oldham Athletic at the GlyndÅµr University Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham on Sunday 6th November 2022.
Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, are once again going to be in action in the middle of the week. They’ll be taking on Scunthorpe in English National League play. Here’s what you need to know for the match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Scunthorpe

Date: Wednesday, November 9
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are coming off a big 3-0 win in the first round of the FA Cup over Oldham Athletic. The club has now won four straight matches across all competitions. Wrexham sit two points behind Notts County but have a game in hand. If they win Wednesday, they’ll jump to the top of the table. Scunthorpe have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions and currently sit tied for 20th in the points table. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

More From DraftKings Nation