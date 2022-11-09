How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 18

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, are once again going to be in action in the middle of the week. They’ll be taking on Scunthorpe in English National League play. Here’s what you need to know for the match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Scunthorpe

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are coming off a big 3-0 win in the first round of the FA Cup over Oldham Athletic. The club has now won four straight matches across all competitions. Wrexham sit two points behind Notts County but have a game in hand. If they win Wednesday, they’ll jump to the top of the table. Scunthorpe have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions and currently sit tied for 20th in the points table. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.