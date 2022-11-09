Report: Steelers backfield could move to committee approach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having the season that they were expecting. Even though veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers always seem to find a way to win, so the scrappy team should be fine with rookie Kenny Pickett, right? Not so much. The Steelers are coming out of their bye week with a 2-6 record and are firmly in last place in the AFC North. The offensive game plan hasn't been working, and they could be turning to an unlikely source for a spark. Backup rookie running back Jaylen Warren could see more work.

Mike Tomlin asked point blank if Jaylen Warren could be made the featured back:



"He's a quality back that's made some plays. We'll keep giving him an opportunity to do so, and maybe he'll write that script." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 8, 2022

Najee Harris’ rookie season made it seem like he would be the Steelers' new workhorse back. He played in 17 games last year and had 1,200 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 307 carries. Harris added 74 receptions for 467 more yards and three additional touchdowns. This season, he has 108 carries for only 361 rushing yards and one touchdown, with 24 receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

Warren has been more efficient with 29 rushes for 153 yards, but he hasn't found the endzone. He also has 12 receptions for 88 yards through the air. Warren has seen an increased role in the offense and has had an entire week to work on factoring into the game plan. We could see the Steelers backfield be more split for the second half of the season if Warren continues to play well.

Jaylen Warren’s RB opportunity share increased from just 16% in Week 7 to 39% in Week 8



The Steelers had a Bye in Week 9, and we all know rookie RBs typically get a bump in workload after the Bye



Not to mention we’ve heard reports that Warren will get more work moving forward… — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 9, 2022

Week 10 will see Pittsburgh take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.