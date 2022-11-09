 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Steelers backfield could move to committee approach

We discuss the possibility of Najee Harris splitting carries with rookie Jaylen Warren.

By TeddyRicketson
Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having the season that they were expecting. Even though veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers always seem to find a way to win, so the scrappy team should be fine with rookie Kenny Pickett, right? Not so much. The Steelers are coming out of their bye week with a 2-6 record and are firmly in last place in the AFC North. The offensive game plan hasn't been working, and they could be turning to an unlikely source for a spark. Backup rookie running back Jaylen Warren could see more work.

Najee Harris’ rookie season made it seem like he would be the Steelers' new workhorse back. He played in 17 games last year and had 1,200 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 307 carries. Harris added 74 receptions for 467 more yards and three additional touchdowns. This season, he has 108 carries for only 361 rushing yards and one touchdown, with 24 receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

Warren has been more efficient with 29 rushes for 153 yards, but he hasn't found the endzone. He also has 12 receptions for 88 yards through the air. Warren has seen an increased role in the offense and has had an entire week to work on factoring into the game plan. We could see the Steelers backfield be more split for the second half of the season if Warren continues to play well.

Week 10 will see Pittsburgh take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

