Predicting the starting XI for USMNT at the 2022 World Cup

The USMNT has officially announced its 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Americans are in Group B with England, Wales and Iran. They are -105 on DraftKings Sportsbook to advance to the knockout stage and +500 to win the group.

Here’s a look at what we believe will be the most likely starting XI for USMNT in the World Cup.

GK - Matt Turner

DEF - Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson

MID - Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Yunus Musah

ATT - Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brendan Aaronson

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter prefers a 4-3-3 formation and there’s no reason to believe he won’t go that route again. Aaronson would be the likely choice to move up into that third attacking spot, even though he’s listed as a midfield player on the official roster. McKennie’s injury is concerning and if it doesn’t respond as the team hopes, that starting spot will be up for grabs. The forward alignment will also be something to watch, as both Pulisic and Reyna would be suitable for the pivotal central role.

A couple spots will hinge on what Berhalter plans to do with Aaronson. If he holds him back as a midfield player, that likely elevates either Tim Weah or Josh Sargent into the attacking group and pushes Acosta or Musah out of the lineup.