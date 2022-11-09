Who is Josh Allen’s backup for fantasy football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been classified as day-to-day ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after spraining his elbow in a loss to the New York Jets this week.

McDermott: Josh Allen is day to day. As for playing on Sunday, we’ll see. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 9, 2022

Allen’s backup is Case Keenum, who is in his tenth year in the league after spending time in Cleveland, Washington, Denver, and Minnesota, among other teams. The career journeyman has thrown just two passes for eight yards so far this season.

In 2017, he started 14 games for the Vikings after their starter was injured, and was the quarterback behind the Minneapolis Miracle throw to Stefon Diggs in the 2018 playoffs. This is Keenum’s first season with the Bills after spending several seasons with the Browns as Baker Mayfield’s backup.

In his career, Keenum has completed over 1,300 passes for nearly 15,000 yards in regular season games. He has thrown 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions since joining the league in 2012.