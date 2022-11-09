Tiger Woods to return to PGA Tour for Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods announced he’ll return to golf and the PGA Tour for the Hero World Challenge in December.

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event that Woods has hosted since 2000. He invites a small field of the top golfers in the game to compete in the tournament, which serves as a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation and affords OWGR points.

The golfers will tee off at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. The event will run from November 28 through Dec. 4, with a pro-am competition taking place before the official tournament begins.

Woods has not played in a public tournament since the Open Championship in July. He returned to the Masters in April after a miraculous recovery from a life-threatening car accident in February 2021.

Woods will also be participating in the charity exhibition known as The Match in December, alongside Rory McIlory, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth.