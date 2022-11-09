Who is Matthew Stafford’s backup for fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol ahead of this Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. It is unclear when he suffered the head injury that caused this.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, per Sean McVay. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 9, 2022

If Stafford is unavailable to play this weekend, backup John Wolford will take the field for the Rams. Wolford came to the Rams from the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He has appeared in two games so far this season, completing one pass for five yards against the Texans and throwing one interception against the Giants.

In 2020, Wolford filled in for an injured Jared Goff and helped the Rams clinch a playoff spot against the Cardinals, going 22-for-38 for 231 yards.

The Rams are one-point favorites over the Cards at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the weekend. At 3-5, they currently sit at third in the NFC West, with Arizona behind them at fourth with a 3-6 record.