How to watch India vs. England T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV and live stream

India and England meet in the second 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal with a spot in the final against Pakistan on the line. These teams have been at the forefront of revolutionizing the T20 format and will now square off in a knockout match.

India will rely on Virat Kohli to continue anchoring the lineup while big hitters like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav attempt to pile on the runs in short bursts. England’s bowling attack might be a bit weaker with Mark Wood out and Chris Jordan in. India’s bowlers will have to contend with Jos Buttler at the top of England’s deep batting lineup, which will make things difficult for India. If Buttler gets going, he can singlehandedly take the game away from the opposition.

Here’s everything fans and bettors need to know about the contest.

India vs. England T20 World Cup semifinal match

Date: Thursday, November 10

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: India -125, England +100