India vs. England: Picks, predictions, how to watch T20 World Cup semifinal

India and England meet Thursday in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal hoping to join Pakistan in the final. India bowed out in the group stage of last year’s T20 World Cup, while England lost to New Zealand in last year’s semifinal match.

You can catch the action on Willow TV starting at 3 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the match on willow.tv with a provider login or on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know for the contest, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

India vs. England

Date: Thursday, November 10

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

India: -125

England: +100

Moneyline pick: England +100

At this point, getting plus money on any team seems like the play. India have some doubts about the top order outside of Virat Kohli. The finishers have not quite clicked either outside of Suryakumar Yadav and the bowling unit is inconsistent. England are dealing with some injury issues, most notably Mark Wood. India might have the more complete team but England might have the best player in Jos Buttler and the deeper batting lineup. Take England at plus money to get the job done here after coming up short last year.