Malcolm Brogdon out for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Pistons with hamstring injury

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a hamstring injury. Brogdon left the game late in the first half and did not return.

#NEBHInjuryReport Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) WILL NOT RETURN. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2022

Brogdon had nine points, two rebounds and one assist off the bench for the Celtics, who have a 14-point halftime lead over the Pistons. The guard was one of the biggest acquisitions for this team in the offseason as it hopes to get back to the Finals. With him out for the rest of this game, look for the Celtics to roll with Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in the backcourt. Pritchard and White likely get more run as they’re also part of the bench unit with Brogdon.

The Celtics are deep enough at the position where a long-term setback wouldn’t be the end of the team’s title hopes but Boston is likely being more cautious with Brogdon given his injury history.