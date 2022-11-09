 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Malcolm Brogdon out for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Pistons with hamstring injury

The Celtics guard was having a strong performance before suffering the setback.

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 9, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a hamstring injury. Brogdon left the game late in the first half and did not return.

Brogdon had nine points, two rebounds and one assist off the bench for the Celtics, who have a 14-point halftime lead over the Pistons. The guard was one of the biggest acquisitions for this team in the offseason as it hopes to get back to the Finals. With him out for the rest of this game, look for the Celtics to roll with Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in the backcourt. Pritchard and White likely get more run as they’re also part of the bench unit with Brogdon.

The Celtics are deep enough at the position where a long-term setback wouldn’t be the end of the team’s title hopes but Boston is likely being more cautious with Brogdon given his injury history.

