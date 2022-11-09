LeBron James suffers leg injury Wednesday vs. Clippers, won’t return to contest

Update: It’s officially being called “left leg soreness” for James. He will not return to the game, which was basically over when he checked out to go to the locker room.

LeBron James won't return tonight due to left leg soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 10, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with what appeared to be a groin injury.

LeBron went to the locker room with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/G7QFZwPRi1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2022

James had previously been dealing with a foot issue this season, even missing Monday’s game due to the ailment. This is a new injury and is the latest in a string of issues James has had over the last few seasons. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists prior to departing in what looks to be another Laker loss.

If James is out for a while, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will take on bigger burdens. Westbrook is not going to be moved from his bench role, which has been one of the few successful parts of this early season. Davis will have to take on more responsibility offensively, and the role players will need to step up as well if James is sidelined for more than a week or two.