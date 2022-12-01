Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 13?

The division-rival Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in Week 13. Each is coming off a hard-fought Thanksgiving Day game, though only the Bills were victorious. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Fresh off two wins in five days, the Bills (8-3) will look to take at least a temporary half-game lead in the AFC East. Currently, Buffalo is tied with the Dolphins atop the division. The Bills survived a Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit as Josh Allen marched his team down the field with just 0:23 left on the clock, setting up Michael Badgley for the game-winning field goal. Following back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10, Buffalo looks to be back on track.

Though the Patriots (6-5) lost to the Vikings on Thanksgiving, they have to be encouraged by QB Mac Jones’ play. He threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, completing 71.8 percent of his passes. He likely will have to do more than game manage on Thursday night against a Bills team that puts up points in bunches. A home loss would drop New England to 6-6 and place them on the outside looking in of the AFC playoff picture.

The Bills are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are -175 on the moneyline. That makes the Patriots +150 underdogs, with the point total set at 43.5.