Best DFS lineup strategy for Bills-Patriots on Thursday night

Week 13 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, December 1. This week’s iteration of Thursday Night Football will feature the Buffalo Bills taking on the New England Patriots for the first time this season. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusettes, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

The Bills have ruled out T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). Tight end Quintin Morris is questionable with an illness. Morris didn’t participate in practice on Monday or Tuesday but returned as a full participant on Wednesday.

The Patriots will be without RB Damien Harris (thigh) and T Isaiah Wynn (foot). Center David Andrews (thigh), T Yodny Cajuste (calf, back), CB Marcus Jones (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (groin) and S Jabrill Peppers (illness) are all listed as questionable. All of these players were listed as limited in practice each day this week.

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills — $18,300

Allen hasn’t looked like himself these last few weeks as he has been dealing with an elbow injury. In his last game, he completed 24 of his 42 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Allen looked better on the ground with 10 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. In a tough matchup, look for Allen to shine in this primetime divisional game.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots — $15,600

Stevenson should be in line for a big workload. While it is hard to trust a Bill Belichick running back, Stevenson should have a good game. Starting running back Damien Harris has been ruled out with an injury. Stevenson is coming off a game with only seven carries, but should see a high workload, including targets in the passing game.

Value Plays

Bills D/ST — $5,200

Even though Agholor and the wide receivers have a good matchup, the Patriots’ offense hasn’t been dominant this year. Mac Jones has brought up questions in the offense, and if the Bills can rattle him early, they will be in his head all game and should have the upside in the matchup. It’s always a risk to play a team’s defense or special teams, but at least Buffalo’s has upside in the game.

Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots — $4,800

Every time I want to move past Agholor, he ends up breaking off a big reception and scores. This happened last week, as he had six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Agholor now faces the Bills' defense that is giving up the eighth-most DFS point to opposing wide receivers. Fire him up as a flex play in a matchup that doesn’t have a lot of positive plays.