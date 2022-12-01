Breaking down NFL betting splits for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, December 1. The AFC East will be on display as the Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots, Week 13 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bills are 3.5-point favorites. 71% of the handle and 78% of bets are being placed on the Bills to cover.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right about this one. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury that has caused him to play worse than we are used to. He should be close to fully healed from it and is ready to take on the tough Patriots’ defense. The Bills' defense will be without Von Miller but should still be able to handle Mac Jones and the offense with ease.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 43.5. 69% of the handle and 71% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This game’s point total is lower than you may expect, but it is because the game features two solid defenses. Buffalo has scored at least 28 points in three straight games, and New England has put up at least 26 in two of their last three. This is the first meeting between these divisional opponents of the season, but this one feels like we are destined for the over.

Betting the moneyline: The Bills are road favorites with moneyline odds at -200. Moneyline odds for the Patriots are at +170. 85% of the handle and 83% of bets are being placed on the Bills to win.

Is the public right? The Patriots always seem to have a game plan that counters Buffalo’s attack, but this game favors the Bills. It is their game to lose, and they have won three games in a row, even with Allen’s elbow injury. The Pats have won three of their last four, but the Bills' offense will likely be too much to overcome in this game.