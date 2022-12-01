Who to start and sit in Week 13 fantasy football for Bills-Patriots on TNF

There is plenty of star power in the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots matchup on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in Week 13. Here’s a look at a few borderline fantasy football starters and whether you should start or sit them on Thursday.

Start

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

Knox flopped against the Lions, catching just two balls for 17 yards on Thanksgiving. This, however, is a favorable matchup for him. New England allows the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends (13.48), and Knox could be in for some red zone targets. With the Patriots likely to put attention on Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in the end zone, Buffalo may be able to scheme Knox open once or twice.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

Starting Stevenson hasn’t been a terribly hard decision for most of this season, so we are here to reassure you he should be in your Week 13 starting lineup. The expected wind only improves his value as that weather will benefit his touches on the ground and through the air out of the backfield. He is New England’s top fantasy weapon this week and he may be your top fantasy weapon as well.

Sit

Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

Jones is coming off his best game of the season, a 382-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Vikings. While he may be asked to do more than manage the game again on Thursday, New England is likely to slow down the tempo early. There are heavy wind gusts expected, so the Patriots may more heavily lean on the running game. While his Week 12 performance should be encouraging for his potential as a backup fantasy option, he should not be starting this week.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Bills

Diggs is going to get his and Davis is going to explode for a big play or two. But the Patriots have been tough against opposing fantasy receivers overall this year. New England allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game in that department. McKenzie accordingly may not get enough touches to have significant fantasy value. He put up a six-catch, 96-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Lions last week, but Detroit is third-worst in the NFL against opposing fantasy receivers. McKenzie faces a stiffer test this week and isn’t worth a starting spot on your roster.