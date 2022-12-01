What is the spread for Bills vs. Patriots? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

With the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots set to square off on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in Week 13, there has been some betting line movement. The Bills travel to Foxborough with a spot atop the AFC East standings on the line while the Patriots are looking to remain firmly in the playoff picture.

The Patriots (6-5) are currently tied with the Chargers in the AFC playoff standings. Both teams trail the Jets and Bengals by one game for the final two playoff spots in the conference. New England will hope that Mac Jones can duplicate his Week 12 performance in which he broke out for 382 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Pats struggled to run the ball in Week 12, amassing just 45 yards on the ground. The defense will have its hands full against a high-powered Bills offense.

The Bills (8-3) would at least temporarily jump into the No. 2 spot in the AFC with a win. Buffalo is currently tied atop the AFC East with the Dolphins. Josh Allen & Co. come fresh off a thrilling 28-25 win over the Lions that saw them drive the length of the field in 0:21 for a game-winning field goal. Buffalo really needs a win to keep the Chiefs from running away with the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bills-Patriots. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 24), the re-opening Sunday night (November 27), and the current line (December 1). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots odds, line movement

December 1

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -190, Patriots +155

November 27

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bills -250, Patriots +195

November 24

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bills -240, Patriots +196

Bills vs. Patriots betting trends

SU: Bills 8-3, Patriots 6-5

ATS: Bills 4-6-1, Patriots 6-4-1

O/U: Bills 3-8, Patriots 5-6

Bills vs. Patriots betting splits

Point spread: Patriots 74% handle, Bills 56% bets

Total: Under 94% handle, Over 57% bets

Moneyline: Bills 77% handle, 92% bets