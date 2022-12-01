How to watch Canada vs. Morocco in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Morocco will look to secure their spot in the round of 16 on Thursday with a win over Canada, who has already been eliminated from the tournament following a 4-1 loss to Croatia. Morocco sit in second place with four points, tied with Croatia but trailing due to the goal differential tiebreaker. A win or a draw against Canada will guarantee a berth into the knockout rounds for the first time since 1986.

The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET with broadcasts available on FS1 and Telemundo. The Moroccans are the favorites to win, priced at +110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Canada comes in at +280 while a draw is set at +230.

Canada vs. Morocco

Date: Thursday, December 1

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.