Canada vs. Morocco picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Canada and Morocco will face off on the final day for Group F on Thursday as the Moroccan side will look for their first knockout round appearance since 1986. Canada, already eliminated, will be playing for pride as they look to log their first win of the tournament. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET from Al Thumama Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Canada vs. Morocco
Date: Thursday, December 1
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Canada: +280
Draw: +230
Morocco: +110
Moneyline pick: Morocco +110
Morocco are the favorites as they’ve blazed through the competition so far, holding Croatia to a scoreless draw in their opener followed by a 2-0 takedown of Belgium in their second match. This group will be looking to advance to the knockouts for the first time in 36 years, as the only time they’ve ever made it past the group was in the 1986 World Cup that saw them lose to West Germany in the round of 16.
Boasting the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, Morocco have been playing some explosive and exciting soccer through the first two matches of the group stage. A draw or a win against the Canadians would guarantee a top two finish, and possibly a group win depending on the result of Croatia vs. Belgium.
How each team can advance:
- Morocco will advance with a win or a draw. They can also advance with a loss combined with a Croatia win over Belgium, a Belgium win depending on goal differential, or a Croatia-Belgium draw which will also depend on goal differential.
- Canada have already been eliminated and cannot advance.