Canada vs. Morocco picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Canada and Morocco will face off on the final day for Group F on Thursday as the Moroccan side will look for their first knockout round appearance since 1986. Canada, already eliminated, will be playing for pride as they look to log their first win of the tournament. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET from Al Thumama Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canada vs. Morocco

Date: Thursday, December 1

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Canada: +280

Draw: +230

Morocco: +110

Moneyline pick: Morocco +110

Morocco are the favorites as they’ve blazed through the competition so far, holding Croatia to a scoreless draw in their opener followed by a 2-0 takedown of Belgium in their second match. This group will be looking to advance to the knockouts for the first time in 36 years, as the only time they’ve ever made it past the group was in the 1986 World Cup that saw them lose to West Germany in the round of 16.

Boasting the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, Morocco have been playing some explosive and exciting soccer through the first two matches of the group stage. A draw or a win against the Canadians would guarantee a top two finish, and possibly a group win depending on the result of Croatia vs. Belgium.

How each team can advance: