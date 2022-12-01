 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Germany vs. Costa Rica picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Germany vs. Costa Rica in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Leroy Sane of Germany controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Germany and Costa Rica will both be fighting for a spot in the 2022 World Cup knockout round when they square off Thursday to wrap Group E play. Germany need a win and some help to get in, while Costa Rica can still survive with a draw if they get assistance from Spain.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Germany v. Costa Rica

Date: Thursday, December 1
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Germany: -1100
Draw: +1100
Costa Rica: +2200

Moneyline pick: Germany -1100

There’s no value in taking Germany on the moneyline, so you’ll want to go with a goal line if you’re backing the European side. Germany have to pour on the goals here if they want to have any shot of making the round of 16, so taking the side at -2.5 or even -3.5 has a better payoff. You can also take Germany’s team goals at over 3.5 and over 4.5 for solid payouts, assuming the team does go hard from the opening whistle.

