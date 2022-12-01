Germany vs. Costa Rica picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Germany and Costa Rica will both be fighting for a spot in the 2022 World Cup knockout round when they square off Thursday to wrap Group E play. Germany need a win and some help to get in, while Costa Rica can still survive with a draw if they get assistance from Spain.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Germany v. Costa Rica

Date: Thursday, December 1

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Germany: -1100

Draw: +1100

Costa Rica: +2200

Moneyline pick: Germany -1100

There’s no value in taking Germany on the moneyline, so you’ll want to go with a goal line if you’re backing the European side. Germany have to pour on the goals here if they want to have any shot of making the round of 16, so taking the side at -2.5 or even -3.5 has a better payoff. You can also take Germany’s team goals at over 3.5 and over 4.5 for solid payouts, assuming the team does go hard from the opening whistle.