Japan vs. Spain picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group E play will wrap up Thursday afternoon with Japan taking on Spain as one of the two remaining games in the group. Both Japan and Spain have a chance to make the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, so this should be a heated contest.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Japan v. Spain
Date: Thursday, December 1
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Japan: +800
Draw: +380
Spain: -255
Moneyline pick: Spain -255
Japan came out hot with a 2-1 win over Germany before promptly falling flat on their face in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. That doesn’t help clear things up about Japan as they meet Spain. The Spanish only need a draw to advance but will be pushing for the top spot in the group. Look for La Furia Roja to make a statement in the final group stage match with a convincing win here.