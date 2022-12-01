 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Japan vs. Spain picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Japan vs. Spain in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Ferran Torres of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/Defodi Images via Getty Images

Group E play will wrap up Thursday afternoon with Japan taking on Spain as one of the two remaining games in the group. Both Japan and Spain have a chance to make the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, so this should be a heated contest.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan v. Spain

Date: Thursday, December 1
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: +800
Draw: +380
Spain: -255

Moneyline pick: Spain -255

Japan came out hot with a 2-1 win over Germany before promptly falling flat on their face in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. That doesn’t help clear things up about Japan as they meet Spain. The Spanish only need a draw to advance but will be pushing for the top spot in the group. Look for La Furia Roja to make a statement in the final group stage match with a convincing win here.

