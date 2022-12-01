Japan vs. Spain picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group E play will wrap up Thursday afternoon with Japan taking on Spain as one of the two remaining games in the group. Both Japan and Spain have a chance to make the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, so this should be a heated contest.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan v. Spain

Date: Thursday, December 1

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: +800

Draw: +380

Spain: -255

Moneyline pick: Spain -255

Japan came out hot with a 2-1 win over Germany before promptly falling flat on their face in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. That doesn’t help clear things up about Japan as they meet Spain. The Spanish only need a draw to advance but will be pushing for the top spot in the group. Look for La Furia Roja to make a statement in the final group stage match with a convincing win here.