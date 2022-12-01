Who is the referee for Canada vs. Morocco Group F match?

Morocco and Canada face off on Wednesday as part of the final day of Group F play at the 2022 World Cup. The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Morocco is a +110 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Canada is a +275 underdog. A draw is installed +235.

The match will be officiated by an all-Brazilian crew with Raphael Claus serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Rodrigo Figueiredo and Danilo Simon. Claus is making his second appearance in this year’s World Cup after handling the England-Iran match to open Group B play. He booked Iran for two yellow cards, but also called a penalty in the box against England that allowed Iran to score a late stoppage time goal in the 6-2 loss.

Canada comes into the match winless in their first two efforts and has officially been eliminated from the competition. They lost to Croatia and Belgium and now are looking to play spoiler against Morocco. The Moroccan squad sits in second place, tied with first place Croatia with four points. If Morocco loses and Belgium beats Croatia, Morocco is headed home. Morocco can advance with a tie if Belgium loses to or draws with Croatia.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Thursday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):