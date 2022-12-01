 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Croatia vs. Belgium in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Belgium face off on Thursday, December 1. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
Croatia v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Croatia and Belgium will face off in the final matchday of Group F as both teams are looking to advance to the round of 16. Croatia sit in first place in the group and will be able to advance with a win or a draw, or a loss depending on results from Canada vs. Morocco. Belgium will need a win to get in, but they can still advance with a draw plus a little help from the other Group F match.

The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET from Ahmad bin Ali Stadium with a broadcast available on Fox and Universo. Ahead of Thursday’s action, Croatia and Belgium are deadlocked on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline with odds at +170 each. A draw is set at +230.

Croatia vs. Belgium

Date: Thursday, December 1
Start time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

