How to watch Croatia vs. Belgium in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Belgium will face off in the final matchday of Group F as both teams are looking to advance to the round of 16. Croatia sit in first place in the group and will be able to advance with a win or a draw, or a loss depending on results from Canada vs. Morocco. Belgium will need a win to get in, but they can still advance with a draw plus a little help from the other Group F match.

The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET from Ahmad bin Ali Stadium with a broadcast available on Fox and Universo. Ahead of Thursday’s action, Croatia and Belgium are deadlocked on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline with odds at +170 each. A draw is set at +230.

Croatia vs. Belgium

Date: Thursday, December 1

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.