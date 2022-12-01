How to watch Japan vs. Spain in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Japan and Spain meet in Group E with a lot on the line for both sides. Japan need a win to enter the knockout stage, while a draw would be good enough if Costa Rica draw with Germany or if Germany win but cannot make up a goal differential gap. Spain, on the other hand, will only need a win or draw to enter the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain are -255 favorites while Japan are +800 underdogs. The draw comes in at +380.

Japan vs. Spain

Date: Thursday, December 1

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock.