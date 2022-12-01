 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Japan vs. Spain in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Japan and Spain face off on Thursday, December 1. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Japan Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Takumi Minamino of Japan looks on during the Japan Training Session at Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

Japan and Spain meet in Group E with a lot on the line for both sides. Japan need a win to enter the knockout stage, while a draw would be good enough if Costa Rica draw with Germany or if Germany win but cannot make up a goal differential gap. Spain, on the other hand, will only need a win or draw to enter the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain are -255 favorites while Japan are +800 underdogs. The draw comes in at +380.

Japan vs. Spain

Date: Thursday, December 1
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

