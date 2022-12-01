How to watch Germany vs. Costa Rica in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group E action wraps up Thursday at the 2022 World Cup with all four teams vying for a spot in the knockout round. Germany, considered a potential group winner by some, will have to win and hope for some help just to stay in the competition. Costa Rica can get into the knockout round with a win, or a draw with some help from Spain.

Germany are heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -1100 on the moneyline. A draw is +1100, while Costa Rica come in at +2200.

Germany vs. Costa Rica

Date: Thursday, December 1

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.