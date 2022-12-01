 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Germany vs. Costa Rica in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Germany and Costa Rica face off on Thursday, December 1. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
Japan v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas of Costa Rica gestures during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Group E action wraps up Thursday at the 2022 World Cup with all four teams vying for a spot in the knockout round. Germany, considered a potential group winner by some, will have to win and hope for some help just to stay in the competition. Costa Rica can get into the knockout round with a win, or a draw with some help from Spain.

Germany are heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -1100 on the moneyline. A draw is +1100, while Costa Rica come in at +2200.

Germany vs. Costa Rica

Date: Thursday, December 1
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

