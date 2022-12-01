Croatia vs. Belgium picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Belgium will face off on the final matchday of Group F as both teams are looking to advance to the round of 16. Croatia sit at the top of the group while Belgium are in third, on the outside looking in just below Morocco. A win would clinch a round of 16 spot for either team, as well as other scenarios that could play out by the end of the day. The contest is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET with a broadcast on Fox and Universo.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Croatia vs. Belgium

Date: Thursday, December 1

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Croatia: +170

Draw: +230

Belgium: +170

Moneyline pick: Croatia +170

It’s neck and neck between these two sides on paper, but given the way they’ve both been playing through their first two games, Croatia easily look like the better side. Belgium narrowly escaped their opener against Canada with all three points after they were largely outplayed, while Morocco worked the Belgians up and down the field resulting in a 2-0 loss. Now with one match left in essentially a do-or-die scenario, Belgium will face a buzzing Croatia team featuring the likes of Andrej Kramaric and Luka Modric, who have turned in some solid play so far for the Vatreni.

That’s not to say that Belgium can’t get it together just in time, as they’re ranked No. 2 in the world with some of the best players on the planet. Looking at the matchup objectively, I’m going with a Croatia win although it will be a hard-fought battle between the two sides.

How each team can advance: