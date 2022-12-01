Who is the referee for Croatia vs. Belgium Group F match?

Croatia and Belgium face off Thursday morning in a massive matchup for Round of 16 opportunities. The match starts at 10 a.m. ET and will air on FOX at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Odds are tight for this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Belgium is +170 to win and Croatia is +175. A draw is installed +230.

The match will be officiated by an all-English crew with Anthony Taylor serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. This is Taylor’s second match of the 2022 World Cup, having worked Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea. He handed out two yellow cards apiece in that match.

Croatia is tied with Morocco atop the table with four points and Belgium is third with three points. Croatia advances to the group stage with the win or draw, and could get there with a loss if Morocco loses to Canada. Belgium needs at least a draw to advance, and more than likely would need a win for that to happen.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Thursday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):