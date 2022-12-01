Who is the referee for Germany vs. Costa Rica Group E match?

The powerful German squad has stumbled in the 2022 World Cup and now faces a must-win situation against Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The match kicks off Thursday at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Germany is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -1100 odds. Costa Rica is a +2200 underdog and a draw is installed +1100.

The match will be officiated by a crew led by three women, which marks the first time in men’s World Cup history an all-women crew has officiated a match. The team is led by referee Stéphanie Frappart, and she is assisted by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina. Last year, Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup qualifying match. This year, she refereed a UEFA Champions League match in which she handed out two yellow cards and three penalties. She handled two Europa League matches in which she handed out seven yellow cards.

Germany has stumbled in this tournament with a loss to Japan and a draw with Spain to sit in last place with one point. Costa Rica was thumped by Spain but then upset Japan, with whom they are tied at three points. Costa Rica has almost no chance of winning the goal differential tiebreaker with anybody. They would advance with a win and a Japan draw or loss, or a draw and a Japan loss.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Thursday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):