Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods’ 2022 Hero World Challenge brings a field of 20 of the best golfers in the world to Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. The tournament will run from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Woods himself recently had to withdraw from the field after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but the field includes big names such as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Viktor Hovland.

Hovland made his Hero World debut in 2021 and took home the victory, besting Scheffler by a single shot with a final score of -18 after a six-under 66 Sunday. Hovland returns to the field this year and enters with his odds to win set at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm leads the odds board at +500, with Scheffler behind him at +750.

If competing in a field like that wasn’t hard enough, winds in the Bahamas will reach over 20 MPH on three of the four days of the tournament. There’s a chance of rain on Friday, as well, though the skies should be clear over the weekend.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Hero World Challenge starting Thursday, Dec. 1 and ending Sunday, Dec. 4.

Thursday, December 1

Hi 83°, Low 73°: Partly cloudy, 6% chance of rain, 17 MPH winds

Friday, December 2

Hi 80°, Low 73°: Showers/wind, 36% chance of rain, 23 MPH winds

Saturday, December 3

Hi 82°, Low 73°: Sunny/wind, 9% chance of rain, 18 MPH winds

Sunday, December 4

Hi 80°, Low 73°: Mostly sunny, 4% chance of rain, 17 MPH winds