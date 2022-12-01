How to watch the 2022 Hero World Challenge via live online stream

The Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods’ annual charity tournament, will bring 20 of the world’s top golfers to the Bahamas over the first weekend of December. Since the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA TOUR event, there are no FedExCup points awarded for a win. Woods recently withdrew from the tournament, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but will still serve as the host in Nassau.

The field is among the most challenging in the sport, as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, and Tony Finau make up just a few of the big names heading to the Albany Golf Course to compete from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Rahm leads the odds board heading into the tournament, with his odds to win set at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge

To watch the 2022 Hero World Challenge on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

Peacock live stream

1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

12 to 2:30 p.m ET: General coverage

2:30 to 5 p.m ET : General coverage

Peacock live stream

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

12 to 1 p.m.: General coverage

1 to 5 p.m.: General coverage

Peacock live stream

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET: General coverage