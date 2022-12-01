Who won last year’s Hero World Challenge?

The 2022 Hero World Challenge will be held at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is the host of the tournament, though he recently withdrew from the field after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Woods’ highly-anticipated return getting pushed off shouldn’t dampen the interest in this tournament too much, as he brings together 20 of the world’s best golfers to compete for charity. The field is made up of some of the biggest names in the sport, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Sungjae Im.

The 2021 Hero World Challenge winner, Viktor Hovland, also returns to the field. First-year Hero World competitor Hovland beat Scheffler by a single stroke in last year’s tournament, finishing with a final score of -18.

Rahm enters the tournament as the favorite to win, with his odds at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler is close behind at +750, and Tony Finau follows at +850.