Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods hosts the 2022 Hero World Challenge this weekend, bringing together 20 of the biggest names in the sport to compete in a charity tournament that benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Sungjae Im join the field at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4.
Woods himself recently had to withdraw from his highly-anticipated return due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Rahm enters the tournament as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +500. Last year’s winner, Viktor Hovland, will also return to the field.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
Peacock will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Hero World Challenge on Thursday.
2022 Hero World Challenge Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|11:00 AM
|Cameron Young
|Tom Kim
|11:11 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Sungjae Im
|11:22 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Sam Burns
|11:33 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:44 AM
|Corey Conners
|Shane Lowry
|11:55 AM
|Max Homa
|Tony Finau
|12:06 PM
|Sepp Straka
|Justin Thomas
|12:17 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Jon Rahm
|12:28 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jordan Spieth
|12:39 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|Viktor Hovland