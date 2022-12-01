Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods hosts the 2022 Hero World Challenge this weekend, bringing together 20 of the biggest names in the sport to compete in a charity tournament that benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Sungjae Im join the field at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Woods himself recently had to withdraw from his highly-anticipated return due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Rahm enters the tournament as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +500. Last year’s winner, Viktor Hovland, will also return to the field.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Peacock will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Hero World Challenge on Thursday.