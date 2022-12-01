What is the Hero World Challenge?

The 23rd annual Hero World Challenge will bring together a field of 20 of the world’s best golfers to compete in a charity tournament to benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation, a nonprofit that the famous golfer founded in 1996 with his father, Earl. Running from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4, the tournament will take place at the Ernie Els-designed Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas for the seventh year in a row (excluding 2020, when the tournament was canceled during COVID).

Woods began hosting the tournament in 2000. It has gone through a number of names as the sponsorship for the event has changed hands, and the field has expanded since the inaugural Challenge. What began as a 16-man field has increased to 20 over two decades, with Woods himself often joining the field.

The 15-time major winner had to withdraw at the last minute this year due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but he has won the event five times. The tournament was held at Sherwood Country Club for 14 years before moving locations in 2014.

The 2022 Hero World Challenge will host World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, No. 5 Jon Rahm, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 8 Justin Thomas, and No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick — and those are just a few of the recognizable names gathering in the Bahamas this weekend.

Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, and reigning champion Viktor Hovland will participate, as well. Rahm enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.