Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Running back Devin Singletary has had an up-and-down season. Many people thought he could lose the starting job to James Cook, who they drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Singletary has been decent statistically over the past few weeks. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Through 11 games this season, Singletary has 124 carries for 552 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 226 yards and a receiving touchdown. Being in a pass-first offense has a negative effect on his numbers, but his quarterback's ability to run the football has a big impact as well.

The Patriots have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. In the last three games, they’re allowing 64.7 rushing yards per game. I expect more success against the run in this game as well. Singletary has a bad matchup this week and most of his statistics should come in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Singletary should sit.