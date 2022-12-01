James Cook start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

All the hype from Buffalo Bills training camp was that running back James Cook could be the Bills starting running back as the season has progressed. Although he’s not the starter yet, his touches have increased later in the season. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Cook is coming off a matchup with the Detroit Lions where he had two rushes for four yards and two catches for 14 yards. However, the previous week he had 11 carries for 86 yards. They’re up and down with his involvement in the offense, but I think he will be their starting running back by next season.

Against the run, the Patriots have been one of the best defenses in the NFL. On the season, they’re allowing 109.3 rushing yards per game which ranks ninth. This isn't a great matchup for Cook and two knows how many touches he will get. I would stay away from him this week as he’s been too inconsistent.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cook should sit.