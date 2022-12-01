Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

It has been a roller-coaster season for wide receiver Gabe Davis. He’s had top WR1 weeks, and he’s also had weeks with just one or two catches. Throughout his career, he’s been better during the second half of seasons statistically. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

In 10 games, Davis has 33 receptions for 650 yards and five touchdowns. He’s on pace to have a career-high in every one of those three stats. Heading into the season, many were predicting a breakout fantasy season from Davis this year, but he hasn’t really had the breakout numbers. He’s been a decent WR2 or flex, but nothing spectacular.

The Patriots' passing defense has been good this season. They rank 9th in the NFL as they allow 198.5 passing yards per game. They’ve played great as of late as they’re allowing just 129.3 passing yards per game in the last three games. With their offensive struggles, they have to rely on the defense more than not.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should start. He is due for a breakout week.