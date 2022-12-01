Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tight end Dawson Knox has had a disappointing season this season. He hasn’t been getting the ball nearly as much as some people thought he would heading into the season. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Through 10 games, Knox has 33 receptions for 327 yards and two touchdowns. This will be a huge step back from last season where he had nine touchdowns. Allen just hasn't thrown him the ball much in the red zone. I don't think Knox’s numbers will skyrocket as the season comes to an end either. However, he has a good matchup this week.

In the last three games, the Patriots have allowed 129.3 passing yards per game. In that time span, that is the second least. They have been one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Patriots have had major struggles against tight ends as they’re allowing 11.2 DraftKings fantasy points to tight ends which ranks 25th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Knox should start.