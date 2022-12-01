Mac Jones start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

It has been an odd season for quarterback Mac Jones. A few weeks ago, many people thought he would be the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots moving forward. Now, he has a chance to lead the Patriots to the playoffs for the second straight season. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

In eight games, Jones has thrown for 1,768 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those stats aren't great, but he is coming off his best game of the season and maybe of his career. In the Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Jones threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll look to build off that this week against a tougher defense in the Bills.

Buffalo’s pass defense is not as good as usual this season and they’ve dealt with a number of secondary injuries which have hurt. They’re allowing 221.6 passing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. This looks like it could be another good week for Mac Jones.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jones should start.